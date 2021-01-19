Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.30

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $200.30 and last traded at $197.85, with a volume of 1909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.30.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Get Saia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day moving average is $150.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 888.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 86,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.