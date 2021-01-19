Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.83 ($18.62).

SZG traded up €0.39 ($0.46) on Monday, reaching €22.13 ($26.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. Salzgitter AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of €23.44 ($27.58).

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

