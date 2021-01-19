Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SASR opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.