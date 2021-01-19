Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 93,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,700. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

