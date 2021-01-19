Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sanmina by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 252,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

