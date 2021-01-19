Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 19,554 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Medallia worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,962. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $40.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $5,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,292,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,816,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $78,424.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 796,080 shares in the company, valued at $31,309,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,256 shares of company stock worth $16,044,647.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

