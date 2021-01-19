Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374,891 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $141,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $156.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,249. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

