Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $27.71 Million in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 365,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,711,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Fomento Económico Mexicano at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

