Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Marriott International worth $94,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,822. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.40 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.