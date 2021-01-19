Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,243 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $38,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,640. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

