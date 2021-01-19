Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 33,084 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,084 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.29. 1,138,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,872. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.