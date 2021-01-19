SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Update

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SASDY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,822. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. SAS AB has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

