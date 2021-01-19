Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 9.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $26,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 153,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.38. 13,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,260. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

