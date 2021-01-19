Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lessened by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $55.67. The company had a trading volume of 779,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,444. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11.

