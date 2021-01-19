Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after acquiring an additional 418,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,636,000 after acquiring an additional 256,430 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.05.

