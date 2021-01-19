Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

