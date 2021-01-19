Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 536,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,224. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.