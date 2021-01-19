Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 286.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,670. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $97.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

