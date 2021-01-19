ScION Tech Growth I’s Quiet Period To End on January 26th (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

ScION Tech Growth I’s (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 26th. ScION Tech Growth I had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ScION Tech Growth I stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 538,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,580. ScION Tech Growth I has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

