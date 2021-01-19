Scrypta (LYRA) Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 40.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $290,435.29 and $25.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scrypta has traded up 46.6% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,547,151 coins and its circulating supply is 15,747,151 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain.

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

