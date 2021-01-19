SDX Energy (OTCMKTS:SDRYF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

SDX Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:SDRYF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.31. SDX Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

About SDX Energy (OTCMKTS:SDRYF)

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interests in the NW Gemsa and Block-H Meseda development/producing concessions; 12.75% working interest in the South Ramadan development concession; and 55% working interest in the South Disouq exploration concession that are located in Egypt.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.