Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 1,807 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,088,166.40.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00.

Shares of SNEX stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 85,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,259. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

SNEX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

