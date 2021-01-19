Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.09.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $194.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $581.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 913.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

