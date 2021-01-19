Sempra Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 9,060 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,181% compared to the average volume of 707 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

SRE stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.42. 67,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

