Sequent Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.