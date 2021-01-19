Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $21.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,125.87. 146,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,185.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,165.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

