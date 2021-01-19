Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SEQI traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 108.80 ($1.42). The company had a trading volume of 1,667,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,431. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.42. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.60 ($1.54).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

