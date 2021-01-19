Sergio Cadavid Sells 3,560 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sergio Cadavid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $193,132.16.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,219. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 124.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

