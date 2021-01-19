Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,558 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust accounts for about 5.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned about 0.72% of Service Properties Trust worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,871. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

