SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.49.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,196,981 shares of company stock valued at $327,070,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.76. 1,399,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,472,289. The firm has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.