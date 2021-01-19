SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,746,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4,049.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Chevron stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 318,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,123. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

