SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

