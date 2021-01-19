SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.30. 467,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,890. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

