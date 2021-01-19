SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 492.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after buying an additional 615,978 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after buying an additional 533,616 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 366.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after acquiring an additional 281,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 423,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,420. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

