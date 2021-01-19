SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $65,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.04. The stock had a trading volume of 235,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total transaction of $5,265,691.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,515 shares of company stock worth $6,842,436. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

