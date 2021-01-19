SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. 593,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,102. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.

