Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.69. 3,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,844. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -166.06, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,676 shares of company stock worth $34,422,282 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.