Shift (SHIFT) Market Cap Reaches $5.14 Million

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Shift has a market cap of $5.14 million and $88.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shift has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002527 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002299 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

