ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.52

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.52 and last traded at $139.90, with a volume of 10758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 27,400 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $2,386,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,230.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $39,134,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $64,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 157.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

