Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) stock opened at GBX 207.70 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($8.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

