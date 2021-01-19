Short Interest in Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Increases By 15.9%

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS ABNAF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. Aben Resources has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

About Aben Resources

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project includes the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.