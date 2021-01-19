Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Expands By 25.1%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 736,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Akerna by 6,033.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Akerna by 2,501.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Akerna from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 2,449,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,530. The company has a market cap of $118.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.04. Akerna has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

