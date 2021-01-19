Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rises By 24.7%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

BELFB traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. 90,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,736. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

