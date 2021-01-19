Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Expands By 18.4%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 449,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 636,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

BIOC stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,286. Biocept has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

