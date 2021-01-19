Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Grows By 27.5%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

