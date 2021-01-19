Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Decreases By 22.1%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $$4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

