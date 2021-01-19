Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Declines By 19.5%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,600 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 5,165,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.1 days.

Dnb Asa stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

