Short Interest in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Grows By 25.1%

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 991,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,793. Exterran has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $167.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exterran will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Exterran by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1,108.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 273,155 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

