Short Interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Increases By 26.1%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 1,082,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,547. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.32 million, a PE ratio of 113.53 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

