Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Expands By 20.0%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PID traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,530. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

